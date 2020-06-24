Hannaford donates $250K to local farms

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hannaford Supermarkets donated $250,000 to farms in New York and New England.

The money is going toward grants to help area farms who were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Fifty-four farms in New York will receive the funding.

Since March 2020, Hannaford has donated $1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts nationwide.

