ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hannaford Supermarkets donated $250,000 to farms in New York and New England.
The money is going toward grants to help area farms who were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Fifty-four farms in New York will receive the funding.
Since March 2020, Hannaford has donated $1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts nationwide.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- St. Peter’s Hospital receives face shields from Kia
- Hannaford donates $250K to local farms
- Road testing resumes in NY
- Troy police investigating shooting at 7th, Glen Avenues
- Candidates for the NYS Assembly 108th District share their thoughts as they wait for primary results to roll in