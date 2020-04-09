(NEWS10) — Hannaford is stepping up to help food banks across the Northeast.
The grocery chain has committed $250,000 to help stock pantries in the Capital Region as well as Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Vermont.
“As a food retailer, I think that helping feed those in need is something that’s always very important to us,” Hannaford Community Relations Specialist Brian Fabre said. “And at this time, obviously, we’ve got a lot of people facing shortages in their own pantries. But that need trickles down as people are looking at layoffs and cutbacks. Businesses are closing down and shuttered, so we knew that we needed to step in.”
Hannaford’s president said that during times of struggle, it’s important to step up and help wherever and however you can.
LATEST STORIES:
- Md. YMCA campsite opens for families experiencing homelessness
- Senator under fire for selling stocks getting out of market as ethics group calls for investigation
- Albany Med among first to treat coronavirus with experimental therapy
- Hannaford donates $250K to food banks
- Great Escape donates supplies to Glens Falls Hospital, Albany Med