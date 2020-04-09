Hannaford donates $250K to food banks

(NEWS10) — Hannaford is stepping up to help food banks across the Northeast.

The grocery chain has committed $250,000 to help stock pantries in the Capital Region as well as Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Vermont.

“As a food retailer, I think that helping feed those in need is something that’s always very important to us,” Hannaford Community Relations Specialist Brian Fabre said. “And at this time, obviously, we’ve got a lot of people facing shortages in their own pantries. But that need trickles down as people are looking at layoffs and cutbacks. Businesses are closing down and shuttered, so we knew that we needed to step in.”

Hannaford’s president said that during times of struggle, it’s important to step up and help wherever and however you can.

