Handmade, 17-foot wooden kayak stolen from home in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A one-of-a kind kayak was stolen from a home in Johnstown over Memorial Day weekend.

The 17-foot wooden kayak was missing from a shed early Tuesday morning. The daughter of the man who owns the kayak posted to Facebook asking for the public to help locating the kayak.

She wanted the community to know it was stolen before the thief tried to sell it online. The post received nearly 2,000 shares on Facebook, and the police are also investigating.

The owners say a man was seen late Monday night walking down Warren Street in Johnstown carrying something over his head.

Police have not located the kayak but are asking for the public to keep an eye out.