Hamlet and Ghost executive chef to compete on ‘Chopped’

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The executive chef from a popular Saratoga Springs restaurant and bar will appear on the Food Network competition show ‘Chopped’ next week.

Michele Hunter, executive chef at Saratoga Springs’ Hamlet and Ghost,’ will attempt to claim the title of ‘Chopped Champion’ on the Tuesday, March 3 episode of the popular food competition show.

“It’s exciting to see Michele compete on one of the most challenging cooking shows on television. Just her participation shows her skill as a chef,” said Brendan Dillon, Owner, Hamlet & Ghost. “We are excited for people to see her skill, passion, and creativity in the kitchen. We are so proud of her for taking on this challenge.”

Hamlet and Ghost is hosting a watch party to cheer on Chef Michele at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the restaurant on Caroline Street. The event is open to the public and free! Appetizers are included.