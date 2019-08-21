‘Hamilton-approved’ clear plastic backpacks now on sale at Proctors Gift Centre

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 21: People, many who have been there for days, wait in line with dozens of others for tickets for the popular Broadway show Hamilton on June 21, 2016 in New York City. The Tony Award-winning Broadway hit has drawn huge crowds to the Richard Rogers theater in the hopes of getting increasingly scarce and expensive tickets. Carrying bed rolls, pillows and take-out food containers, many fans of the musical wait days in the heat and rain for a chance to get a cancellation ticket which are offered to the public once they’re declined by members of the cast and crew. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Have tickets to Hamilton at Proctors but stressing out about the theater’s new bag policy? Clear plastic drawstring backpacks are now available at the Proctors Gift Centre.

Proctors Theater announced a new clear bag policy several weeks ago ahead of Hamilton’s debut. Patrons will only be able to carry bags made of clear plastic, vinyl or PVC inside the theater. Bags must also not exceed 12″ x 12″ x 6″ in size. One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags are also allowed.

All bags and purses which do not meet the above requirements are not permitted inside the theater but can be checked at the checkroom.

However, now patrons who find themselves at the theater without a security-approved bag have another option; The Proctors Gift Centre store located inside the Proctors lobby is now selling clear plastic drawstring backpacks for $5.95.

Proctors is enforcing a clear bag policy for all performances of Hamilton that limits the size and type of bags that may… Posted by Proctors Gift Centre on Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Hamilton runs through Sunday, August 25 at Proctors in Schenectady.