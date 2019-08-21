‘Hamilton-approved’ clear plastic backpacks now on sale at Proctors Gift Centre

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Have tickets to Hamilton at Proctors but stressing out about the theater’s new bag policy? Clear plastic drawstring backpacks are now available at the Proctors Gift Centre.
Proctors Theater announced a new clear bag policy several weeks ago ahead of Hamilton’s debut. Patrons will only be able to carry bags made of clear plastic, vinyl or PVC inside the theater. Bags must also not exceed 12″ x 12″ x 6″ in size. One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags are also allowed.
All bags and purses which do not meet the above requirements are not permitted inside the theater but can be checked at the checkroom.
However, now patrons who find themselves at the theater without a security-approved bag have another option; The Proctors Gift Centre store located inside the Proctors lobby is now selling clear plastic drawstring backpacks for $5.95.
Hamilton runs through Sunday, August 25 at Proctors in Schenectady.