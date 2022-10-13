ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Halloween is only weeks away, which means it’s almost time to bring out those spooky costumes. There are several events including parades, trunk or treating, and festivals taking place around the Capital Region leading up to and in celebration of Halloween.

Albany

Discover Albany has announced the return of “Albany’s All-Hallow e’en Festival,” the original Halloween fest which was last celebrated over 100 years ago. The festival features several different events including ghost-themed tours, a Halloween House Ball, and Halloween window displays at local businesses.

The annual “Hounds of Halloween” dog trick-or-treating and costume contest is returning to downtown Albany on October 22. This year features a new “Yappy Hour” which takes place right after the main event.

Tickets for the event are $10 in advance on the Eventbrite website or $15 day-of. Advance sales close at noon on October 21. All proceeds will go to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.

Registration is now open for the first annual Albany Trick or Trot Pumpkin Run 5K. The race is set to take place on October 29 at 5:45 p.m. in Washington Park.

Runners are encouraged to register early to ensure their spot, as the race is limited to 1,900 participants. You can register on the Zippy Registration website or download the mail-in entry form. Early registration is only $25 and increases to $30 on October 1 and $35 on the day of the race.

Crossgates Malloween

Crossgates Mall is hosting its annual Malloween event on October 31 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The vent includes trick or treating and a costume contest with prizes.

Schenectady

The second Downtown Schenectady Fall Spooktacular is set for October 15 from noon to 4 p.m. The event will take place around Schenectady City Hall, and along the adjacent Jay Street Marketplace. The event includes food, drinks, live music, and craft vendors.

Colonie

The Town of Colonie is set to host a free Halloween Celebration for children at The Crossings Park on October 22 from noon to 1:30 p.m. The event includes a music show, a children’s costume parade, games, and arts and crafts.

Cohoes

Cohoes will be hosting a Trunk or Treat event on October 28. The Cohoes Halloween Parade will also be held that same day, kicking off at 6 p.m., in front of the Knights of Columbus on Remsen Street. Attendees are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.

Menands

The Menands Police Benevolent Association, the Village of Menands, and the Menands Fire Department will be hosting a Trunk or Treat event at Ganser-Smith Memorial Park on October 30 at 2 p.m. The village’s annual Halloween Parade also steps off from the Menands Fire House at 1:45 p.m.

Halfmoon

Halfmoon is hosting a Trunk or Treat event at Halfmoon Town Park on October 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Trick-or-treaters will stay in their cars and drive through the decorated park.

Saratoga Springs

The YMCA in Saratoga Springs is hosting a Trunk or Treat event on October 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event includes a petting zoo from, bounce houses, carnival games, food, and trick-or-treating.

Schuylerville

Hudson Crossing Park and the Schuylerville Public Library are set to host a Jack-O-Lantern Walk and Halloween Person and Pet Costume Parade on October 30 at Hudson Crossing Park from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Moreau

The Moreau Recreation Department is holding a Trunk or Treat event on October 22 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the Haunted Hayride will be from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event features candy, kids’ crafts, food trucks, face painting, caricature artists, games, a kids’ hayride, and a balloon artist. The event will be at Moreau Recreation Park.

Glens Falls

The Glens Falls Collaborative is hosting a Boo 2 You Halloween festival in downtown Glens Falls on October 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Bolton Landing

Up Yonda Farm is holding a Trunk-or-Treat event on October 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event includes candy and pumpkin decorating.

Amsterdam

The City of Amsterdam Halloween Parade is set for October 29 at 1 p.m. on Evelyn Avenue. Anyone who would like to participate in the parade can contact Michele Pawlik at mpawlik@amsterdamny.gov.

Ephratah

The Ephratah Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Treat ‘R Treat event on October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the department building. Decorated car trunks are encouraged.

Pittsfield, Mass.

Pittsfield is hosting the “Downtown Pittsfield…It’s Alive!” Halloween Festival on October 21 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The festival includes vendors, music, performances, games, crafts, and an after-hours Zombie Pub Crawl. The city is also holding a Halloween Parade on October 28 on Tyler Street beginning at 7 p.m.