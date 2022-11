TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hallmark movie “A Holiday Spectacular,” will feature Defazio’s Imports on the big screen after using the store as part of their movie production. The film premieres Sunday, November 27 at 8 p.m., according to the Hallmark website.

Hallmark explains “A Holiday Spectacular,” follows Maggie an heiress from Philadelphia who follows her dreams to become a Rockette. The Hallmark movie is using Defazio’s as an Italian market in New York City during the 1950s.