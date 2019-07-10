Man accused of sexually abusing kids, giving them marijuana gummies

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say had sexual contact with children.

Police say James Satalino, 69, sexually abused two children under the age of 11 at his Andrea Court apartment in Halfmoon.

Sheriff Michael Zurlo says the children knew Satalino through a parent who considered him a trusted family friend.

Satalino is a former and long-time Albany County Social Services employee. NEWS10 ABC has not been able to confirm if his job put him in contact with families or children.

The Albany County Executive’s Office issued the following statement:

The defendant worked for the Department of Social Services from 1981 to 2012. We are currently working with the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and reviewing our files to determine his responsibilities over that time period.

He was charged with two counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, one count of Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance, one count of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, one count Criminal Sale of Marijuana, and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Satalino was arraigned before Judge Fedora in the Halfmoon Town Court where he was remanded to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail or $200,000 bail bond.

Satalino is scheduled to appear in the Halfmoon Town Court at a later date to answer the charges.