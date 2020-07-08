Gyms still operating despite state guidelines?

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEW10) — NEWS10 ABC received an anonymous tip out of Warren County that some gyms may still be open despite Governor Andrew Cuomo’s direction to close indoor operations.

NEWS10 checked in with three gyms in the area Wednesday afternoon. Although each location was closed, county officials did confirm that they have received complaints.

The county is asking local businesses to continue to abide by state guidelines as they work to flatten the curve.

