Gyms still operating despite state guidelines?

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEW10) — NEWS10 ABC received an anonymous tip out of Warren County that some gyms may still be open despite Governor Andrew Cuomo’s direction to close indoor operations.
NEWS10 checked in with three gyms in the area Wednesday afternoon. Although each location was closed, county officials did confirm that they have received complaints.
The county is asking local businesses to continue to abide by state guidelines as they work to flatten the curve.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- White House Coronavirus Task Force pressures schools to reopen with limited federal guidance
- Second stimulus check: Dems urge McConnell to end recess, take up COVID-19 relief bill
- Body camera, home surveillance footage released of controversial arrest involving Schenectady officer
- FUND for Lake George announces help for homeowners with aging septic systems
- Amsterdam Woman Sentenced for Weapons and Drugs Charges