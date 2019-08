ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS 10) — One hundred fifty athletes from around the globe are set up to compete in the Aurora Games at the Times Union Center this week.

Since gymnasts are in the spotlight during the second night of the games, a few of the athletes shared their thoughts before the big event.

Alicia Boren, Mckenna Kelley, and Katelyn Ohashi are some of the athletes competing. You may know Katelyn from a video of her floor routine that went viral.