Guptill’s Coney Express will be opening for the season on March 17th.

The Capital Region staple on Route 9 in Latham will open its doors at 11 a.m. This year, they’re adding some new flavors including Cotton Candy and a custom made Salted Caramel Truffle. Their Mint Cookie Fudge will be making a comeback this season as well.

Guptill’s has been scooping ice cream and serving smiles since 1995.