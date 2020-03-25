Gun sales see increase amid pandemic

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many businesses across the country are having to temporarily shut down because of lack of customers during the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t seem to be a problem for some local gun shop owners.

Chris Harnish owns Harnish Outdoor Supplies in Gloversville. He said he’s noticed a steady increase in customers since Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s decision to reduce the non-essential workforce across the state.

Many of them are buying outdoor supplies, and more specifically, firearms and ammunition.

Though Harnish said he doesn’t believe people are panic buying, he said his customers are doing their best to stay prepared.

“Sales have started to soar because they need to get whatever they are going to get now because they may not get it later,” he said. “And who knows what it’s going to turn into, so everybody is just trying to stock up.”

According to ammo.com, they saw more than a 300-percent increase in sales over the last three weeks, and the most sales came from states with the most coronavirus cases.

