Guilty pleas entered in summer day care shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people have pleaded guilty in a summer shooting that resulted in a young child being hit with a bullet.

In July 2019, 18-year-old Bahkee Green and a 17-year old, who was not named, fired several shots. Some of the bullets went through the wall of a local daycare and hit a 3-year old, who was sleeping.

The child survived.

The 17-year old faces 10-and-a-half years in state prison. Green faces up to seven years. Both will be sentenced in April.

