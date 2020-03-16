Guilderland town buildings closed to public, expanding EMS services

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Effective noon Monday, all Guilderland town buildings will be closed to the public.

Town Supervisor Peter Barber told NEWS10’s Anya Tucker that the decision is not directly due to the coronavirus, but mostly because of the effect this is having on staff. Barber said that all town parks and town services will be open and operating- such as highway crews. He said all residents can still contact the town offices, but given staffing changes it might take longer to respond.

The town is also looking to expand their EMS- they have both town EMTs and Medics. Recently, Governor Cuomo issued an executive order that gives EMS departments the ability to transport patients directly to clinics and not to hospitals. Barber says he hopes this will relieve some of the pressure on emergency rooms.

Barber added that first responders can use town vehicles instead of ambulances to deal with less serious medical matters.

“So, again we are trying to do the best we can under the circumstances. and we understand that this is a decision that is contrary to what we like to do here.” He went on to say, “We have to be mindful of our employees and our citizens.”

Anya asked if residents might be able to request transport to a clinic. Barber said that residents could ask, but the ultimate decision would be left up to the medic.

“It is going to be up to the medic to decide what would be the appropriate course of action. So, just because someone may want transport to a clinic the medic would determine that the circumstances or health situation is such that they would require a trip to the ER, that’s where they would go.”