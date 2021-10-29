Guilderland Police close Western Avenue Friday afternoon, road reopened

NORTH CREEK, N.Y. (NEWS10) - If you hear a cackle in the air, or see a broom soaring through the night, one of these ladies may be behind it. The North Creek Witches Dance came to Johnsburg Central School on Friday to enchant students ahead of Halloween weekend.

It's the dance's debut year, as a new event thought up by Robin Jay, who owns the Gem Radio Theatre in town. Jay was inspired by German witches' dances, and says the month that she and around nine other women have spent dancing for the community has brought a smile to a lot of faces.