Guilderland Police close Western Avenue Friday afternoon, road reopened

Local

by: Sarah Darmanjian,

Posted: / Updated:

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have reopened Western Avenue in both directions in Guilderland following a police situation at the Bank of America on Western Avenue.

Earlier, Guilderland Police Department told drivers to avoid Western Avenue between Fuller and McKown Roads. They made the announcement on Twitter Friday at approximately 2:15 p.m.

Police presence on Western Avenue in Guilderland. Police closed the road between Fuller and McKown Roads Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19