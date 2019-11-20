Guilderland PD searching for bank robbery suspect

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A bank was robbed in the Town of Guilderland Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, police said a white male walked into the 1st National Bank of Scotia on New Karner Road, passed a note to the teller demanding money, and said he had a gun.

No gun was actually shown, police said.

He was given money and fled on foot headed south on New Karner Road. The suspect was wearing a black coat, black winter hat, black neck gaiter, blue jeans and brown work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guilderland police at 518-356-1501.