Guilderland man killed in single-vehicle crash

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating a crash that killed a Guilderland man Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, police said Carl Klein, 74, was traveling on Carman Road when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed in a tree line near the intersection of Carman Road and West Lydius Street.

Bystanders and members of the Guilderland Police Department removed Klein from the vehicle and began CPR. He was later taken to Ellis Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No one else was in the vehicle at the time. The investigation remains ongoing.

