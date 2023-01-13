GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As part of the Intel Retail Edge Program, Best Buy in Albany has awarded Guilderland High School (GHS) a $25,000 technology grant. The grant includes equipment and $5,000 cash, which will be used to invest in the school’s technology programs and its esports team.

The Intel Retail Edge Program regularly keeps retail locations that sell Intel products, such as Best Buy, up-to-date on the latest technology developments. Annual training called “Score with Intel Core,” allows employees to expand their knowledge of Intel products and make informed sales to customers. As part of the program, 30 stores win grand prizes, such as the Albany Best Buy which was one of the top 10 locations to receive the maximum tech grant. The local Best Buy then decided to award the grant to GHS.

Albany Best Buy sales consultant Matt Pothier comments, “We’re part of Guilderland,” “Knowing that these are folks that we help most often and we wanted to help them in a different way, besides just getting the product. We wanted to give them the resources they need to excel at what they really want to do.”

GHS principal Mike Piscitelli explains his excitement about the grant that will have a great impact on technology programs at GHS. The esports team, short for electronic sports is especially thrilled about this award. “I was shocked that we were going to be receiving this grant. It opens up possibilities for our students.” “Having students who might not typically be participating on an athletic team gain the same skill sets that they would through that experience. Whether it be through communication, problem-solving, or teamwork. We think it can really grow their skills,” said Principal Piscitelli.