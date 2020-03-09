Guilderland family in the clear after Coronavirus self-quarantine

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A family connected to Lynnwood Elementary School, which had been in self-imposed quarantine due to potential exposure to coronavirus, is now in the clear.

According to the Guilderland School District, the family self-quarantined themselves last week due to potential exposure to the coronavirus. However, the source of the positive exposure has now tested negative for the virus and the family is in the clear. They have left their self-quarantine as of March 9.

The school district says they continue to monitor information from local and state officials and have taken additional steps to keep the school and buses sanitized. Classes and other school events are scheduled to continue as planned.