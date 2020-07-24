Guilderland CSD releases preliminary reopening plan for fall 2020

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Guilderland Central School District has released a preliminary reopening plan for Fall 2020.

The district stressed that the preliminary plan is only a framework and may change depending on guidance from state agencies.

The district listed the following three principles as guiding the reopening plan:

Adhere to state-level guidelines and ensure the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff. Maximize instructional opportunities for all students, but prioritize in-person instruction to our youngest learners and those who need additional assistance. Plan with flexibility in mind; the district will likely need to adjust due to changing conditions associated with COVID-19.

According to the district, there will be remote options for grades K through 12, and if a school should close, instruction will switch to virtual-only learning.

The following is part of the preliminary plan from the district:

Students in Kindergarten-Grade 6

Daily in-person instruction.

K-4 students will attend school at their home elementary school.

Grades 5 and 6 will be housed at Farnsworth Middle School.

Students will learn primarily from their classroom teachers but may be supervised by other school personnel during times of independent work or remote/live-streamed instruction within the building.

Students in Grade 7

Students will remain at Farnsworth Middle School.

Alternate day model with students at Farnsworth Middle School every other day for live in-person instruction while the other half receives live remote instruction.

Attendance will be taken during both on-site and virtual learning days.

Student work will be graded and are expected to be present for all classes delivered remotely.

Students in Grade 8-12

Alternate day model with students in grades 8-12 at Guilderland High School for two consecutive days of in-person instruction followed by two consecutive days of remote instruction.

Grades 8-9 and 10-12 will be grouped together, meaning when grades 8-9 are in person, grades 10-12 will be at home for remote instruction. When grades 10-12 are in person, grades 8-9 will be at home for remote instruction.

On virtual learning days, students will be required to participate in all remote learning activities and classes and will be required to complete assignments. Student expectations will be determined by the teacher within parameters established by the district.

Attendance will be taken at both on-site and virtual learning days.

Student work will be graded.

Special Programs

Students in self-contained, special education programs (K-12) will be on-site daily while school is in session.

Students receiving special services (Special Education, ENL, Speech, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, etc.) will continue to receive those services either in person or remotely.

Read the details of the district’s preliminary reopening plan, including transportation and extracurricular activities on their website, HERE.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES