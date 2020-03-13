Guilderland Central School District close schools Friday

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — All Guilderland schools and school offices will be closed on Friday, according to the school’s website.

Students are to stay home on Friday while maintenance, custodial, DOT and district office staff meet for staff development.

This announcement comes after the Albany Health Department notified the district that a person connected to the Farnsworth Middle School tested positive for COVD-19. They said everyone in the house is under quarantine.

The district previously stated there would be no school Monday, March 16 as a Superintendent’s Conference Day would take place to have staff development, but made the decision early Friday to close school’s Friday.

NEWS10 is working to learn more information about the closure and if school will resume as regularly planned Monday.