Guilderland assisted living facility ordered not to accept new residents

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Promenade at University Place Assisted Living facility has been ordered by the Department of Health not to accept new residents.

This, after testing found presence of legionella still on the property. At least three residents have contracted legionnaires since the facility, which used to be a Best Western, opened in December 2018. One of those residents died.

In a hearing on Monday, Promenade appealed to a judge with their side of the issue, arguing that they have had a plan in place since March to address legionella concerns, and that there’s no reason to prohibit new residents at Promenade.

Steve and Ben Laufer, operators of Promenade at University Place. pic.twitter.com/O34b8Mfnrg — Giuliana Bruno (@GiulianaBrunoTV) October 28, 2019

However, the Department of Health says the current plans in place are not enough to take care of the Legionella issue entirely.

The State mandated Promenade to install and maintain filters to protect their current residents, but the Department of Health argued there’s room for error in their maintenance.

Promenade’s first witness of the day, David Pierre, works in the special pathogens laboratory that was directly involved in putting a plan in place to deal with Promenade’s legionella issue.

In his cross examination, counsel for the DOH Mark Fleischer asked Pierre about how Promenade staff has been monitoring the filter system.

Pierre says he only knows some information through email, and he is aware of two individuals who perform that maintenance. He was only able to provide their first names.

Only about 20 rooms are occupied at Promenade, and therefore using the filter system that attaches to sinks and showers. The rest of the 200 rooms still require weekly maintenance that involves flushing the system.

These “point-of-use” filters are a short term solution to legionella according to Pierre. He says they’re effective at preventing illness caused by legionella.

When Judge Sean O’Brien, who is presiding over the hearing, asked Pierre about a long term solution, he described it as “continued monitoring, flushing of unoccupied rooms, and testing for legionella.”

The Department of Health said in a statement that until 3 successive months of testing show satisfactory results, new residents will not be permitted.

News10 gave Promenade operators Steve and Ben Laufer, and their attorney, a chance to weigh in during a recess. They had no comment.

Promenade has another witness and the DOH will have witnesses as well. According to the judge, this hearing will span over a number of days.