ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — ‘Tis the season, already. It appears Christmas has come early in the Capital Region as multiple radio stations have already switched over to a full Christmas music music format.

103.9 The Breeze, TRY 98.3, and WJB 95.5 have switched over to a full Christmas music format. 103.9 The Breeze announced in a press release with Jamie from 98.3 announcing on Facebook.

The last song played on 103.9 before the switch was N’Sync’s “Bye Bye Bye” and the last one played on 98.3 before the switch was the Go Go’s “Our Lips Are Sealed.” The first Christmas song played on 103.9 was Vince Guaraldi Trio’s Linus and Lucy (The Peanuts Theme) and Andy Williams’ “Most Wonderful Time of the Year” on 98.3.

“Is it ever too early to get in the holiday spirit? At 103.9 The Breeze we say the earlier the better!” said Breeze Director of Content Matty Jeff. “So today we officially started to share the joy and happiness of the season with our Capital Region listeners by playing non-stop Christmas classics and holiday favorites.”