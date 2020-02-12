Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Groups gather in support of bail reform laws

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Both state and local groups gathered at the Capitol Wednesday in support of the state’s new bail reform laws.

The law went into effect in January and has gotten negative attention from both lawmakers and police departments.

On Wednesday, however, the groups were urging those same lawmakers to not make any changes and keep things as they are.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play