Groups gather in support of bail reform laws

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Both state and local groups gathered at the Capitol Wednesday in support of the state’s new bail reform laws.
The law went into effect in January and has gotten negative attention from both lawmakers and police departments.
On Wednesday, however, the groups were urging those same lawmakers to not make any changes and keep things as they are.
