Group works to control feral cat population in Capital Region

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The goal is to trap, neuter and return.

Lynn Kopka works to control the feral cat population throughout the Capital Region with her organization Operation Snip.

“To us, it’s a good, preventative measure. If you call us a year later, all of a sudden there’s 20 to 30 cats,” Kopka said.

Lynn said feral cats are everywhere — in rural, urban and suburban areas. As temperatures drop, she’s warning people to give her a call before they try to take care of them.

“They’re in people’s barns; they’re in people’s garages in the suburbs where you wouldn’t think you would find them; and they’re in the city in vacant buildings,” Kopka said.

Marguerite Pearson with Mohawk Hudson Humane Society in Menands said it’s better to contact an organization like Operation Snip than to try to take care of the cats yourself.

“It’s very dangerous for this animal to live indoors, and it’s a very different situation than just a stray cat,” Pearson said.

For help controlling a feral cat population or to volunteer with the group, contact Operation Snip by clicking here.