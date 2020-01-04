Group holds clemency candlelight vigil outside Governor’s Mansion

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A group of advocates are calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be more generous in granting clemency to people currently serving long prison sentences.

The group gathered at the Governor’s Mansion Friday night to advocate for inmates, who have demonstrated that they pose no risk to society and have shown transformation during their time in prison.

Just as the group was holding the rally, Cuomo’s office announced that he’s granting clemency to 11 individuals. Still, the group argued more people have earned their freedom.

Also on Friday, the governor commuted the sentences of two people, including a Monroe County woman convicted of Second Degree Murder and a man who turned to crime after losing everything during Hurricane Irene.