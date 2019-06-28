Group giving out free coffee to drivers this weekend

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Travelling the weekend before July 4th? Be sure to stop by the Exit 9 rest stop on the Adirondack Northway (I-87) for a “safety break”, including some free coffee, water and snacks.

Albany County Assistance, a non-profit public service communications team, has sponsored the “wake breaks” for more than 28 years, and will continue the tradition this July. Stop by the Exit 9 rest stop from 9:30 a.m. on June 29 through 5:00 p.m. on July 2nd for a selection of free refreshments, including coffee, soda, bottled water, cookies and other snacks.

Stop, grab some coffee and snacks, stretch your legs and give yourself a few minutes to wake up during your holiday travels.

In addition to raising awareness about the importance of wakefulness while on the road, the event will raise money for equipment, radios, flares, barricades, road cones and other training materials.