ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A group of protestors gathered in downtown Albany on Wednesday to fight for a county-wide Clean Air law.

The group said the law is the only way to stop the LaFarge Cement Plant from burning millions of tires. A law was passed last year in Coeymans, but the incoming Coeymans government said they won’t enforce it.

The group is calling for Albany County Executive Dan McCoy to sign an executive order to halt the burning until a vote in the county legislature can occur.