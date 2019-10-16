Groundbreaking held for Early Childhood Center in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for a new Early Childhood Center. The building will be attached to the existing recreation center building in Bennington.

Officials from United Counseling Service (UCS) and Bennington County Head Start and Early Head Start and the Town of Bennington and the Bennington Recreation Center were there for the event.

The facility will expand capacity for much-needed infant/toddler and preschool childcare. It will also include a large multi-purpose room and will include a community café.

According to the 2018 Let’s Grow Kids report, 78% of infants likely to need care in Bennington County do not have access to high-quality programs and 53% of toddlers do not have access. The new Early Childhood Center will allow for an increased capacity for infants and toddlers.

Monthly meetings are held to review programming and construction updates. Meetings are held at the Bennington Senior Center at 124 Pleasant Street in Bennington from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on October 16, December 18, February 19, April 15 and June 17. For more information contact Beth Wallace at bwallace@ucsvt.org or 802.442.3686.