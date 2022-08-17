A group of veterans in Greenville plan to erect a monument and flagpole to honor those of Greene County who paid the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

GREENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Members of a local veterans’ organization have undertaken a big project to honor 17 fallen heroes with roots in Greene County. But, in order to make this a reality, they’re looking for the public’s help.

Tim Broder is a member of the Northeast USA Vietnam Veterans Reunion Association. His mission, along with his brothers in arms, started a few years ago to build a memorial honoring local heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam. It’s close to finally being finished.

On September 17, the dedication is supposed to take place in the Greenville Veterans Memorial Park. Putting the monument together hasn’t been easy, between a pandemic and supply chain issues since its conception.

“It’s been a struggle,” Broder told NEWS10 ABC’s Giuliana Bruno.

Broder helped create a nonprofit for the project: the Northeast USA Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, which needs $112,000 to complete the monument. Roughly only half of that has been raised so far.

But he’s confident they’ll meet their goal. Why?

“Well, because we are Vietnam veterans and we haven’t given up. In spite of the way we came home and the way we were treated, we just never gave up, and never walked away,” Broder said.

When completed, the memorial will include an 80-foot flagpole, a bronze battlefield cross, the names of 17 fallen soldiers, and a quote from one of America’s greatest battlefield commanders:

“It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather we should thank God such men lived.” General George S. Patton

Donations can be made out and mailed to the Northeast USA Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, Inc. (abbreviated NEUSAVVMF) PO Box 326, Freehold, NY 12431, or through PayPal.