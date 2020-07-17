Greenville BLM protest announcement met with violent sentiment

Black Lives Matter protest sign reads “This is not what we deserve.” (Kelly Lacy / Pexels)

GREENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Organizers behind a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest planned in Greenville say other locals shared violent responses on social media.

The peaceful demonstration is scheduled for Saturday at noon at George V. Vanderbilt Park. “This is a family protest,” the flier says, “where we plan to show our support peacefully.”

The city itself has not been particularly supportive—as reported by the Nation, Greenville officials “told the organizer of a proposed July 18 BLM event that she would need a $1 million insurance policy”—but organizers did not anticipate antagonists advocating violence in a local social media group.

Screenshots from a post in a Facebook group show detractors describing paid protestors being bussed in, claims protest organizers deny. NEWS10 has opted against posting the screenshots directly, which contain identifying information of private individuals. However, some alarming responses include:

“Well I guess I will put the plow back on my truck”

“Great day to shoot clay birds in the yard..”

“They need to be stopped, before they can enter into the Town’s. Set up a secured site!!”

“ALL LIVES MATTER TURN THE WATER CANNONS AND RUBBER BULLETS ON THESE SCUMBAG DOMESTIC TERRORISTS”

At a peaceful rally in Seattle on Independence Day, one counterprotestor shot a protestor and ran over two others. One of those, Summer Taylor, 24, of Seattle later died from her injuries.

