Greenfield teen uses birthday money to donate food to local pantry

GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Food pantries and school districts are ramping up their plans to feed kids during the summer break. And due to the coronavirus, more families are in need this year.

If the pandemic was the storm, the 518 community response has been the rainbow. The Greenfield Food Pantry received a huge donation over the weekend from one of their young residents, Klowee Middlebrook.

Klowee told NEWS10’s Anya Tucker that it began when a friend told Klowee that her family was struggling.

Anya: “How did that make you feel?”

Klowee: “It made me feel sad because it made me realize how much I have.”

Klowee understands what “food insecurity” means having volunteered at the Greenfield Food Pantry for years.

She decided to do something to help.

Her 13th birthday was coming up, and because social distancing would not allow for a party, she asked her parents for a different kind of gift.

“I was like, ‘Can I take my birthday money that you give me every year and use it for food to give to the food pantry?'” she asked.

Unbeknownst to her, Klowee’s parents secretly started their own collection on Facebook. A total donation of more than $3,000 worth of food.

“And we surprised her with a drive by food pantry collection,” said Kristi Middlebrook, Klowee’s mom.

The family then delivered the boxes to the food pantry.

“Well, we walked in today and the whole back room was full,” said Patty Schwartzbeck, of the Greenfield Food Pantry.

Rebecca Sewell with the food pantry added, “[Klowee] went above and beyond. She is just a great resident of the town of Greenfield. And the Town of Greenfield just thinks she’s terrific.”

Anya: “Are you proud of your daughter?”

Kristi: “We are very proud of her. It is very obvious that there’s a lot of people who need help right now. Just look around and give help when you can.”

