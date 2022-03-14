GREENFIELD CENTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, a Greenfield Center man has been charged with making a terroristic threat. Sheriff’s Office officials say the charge came after a complaint of harassing and threatening communications being made against child protective service workers on March 11.

Under New York State law, you can be charged with making a terroristic threat if you make a threat to commit a violent crime with the purpose to terrorize another. Influencing the policy of a unit of government by intimidation or coercion would trigger charges as well. An ordinary complaint would not force a law enforcement response.

Michael K. Emmerson, 44, was arrested on March 12. He was arraigned in the Ballston Spa Village Court on the felony charge and was then released.