Greene County wrapping up community celebration parades

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says they have truly loved being part of community parades to celebrate everything from birthdays to graduations.

They said that while New York begins to reopen they will have to resume operations put on hold during the pandemic.

The last day for community parades will be May 31. All emergency departments would like to wish everyone a happy and safe summer.

