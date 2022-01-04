Greene County man charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at deputies

ASHLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Greene County man is facing additional charges after he was initially arrested in connection with several burglaries in Ashland. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said James Hartley, 38, of Ashland fired several shots at deputies when they attempted to take him into custody.

Police began searching for Hartley on December 27 in connection with a home invasion. Police arrested Maria Uvino, 30, of Ashland that day, but Hartley had gotten away. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office alerted the public that night that police were looking for Hartley.

On December 29 around 3 a.m., deputies found tracks leading to a vacant house in Ashland. As they approached, police said Hartley fired several shots at them through the windows with a rifle. As deputies took cover and were waiting for assistance, Hartley exited the residence unarmed and was taken into custody.

Police executed a search warrant at the residence and recovered the rifle. Police said Hartley was also found with a quantity of forged U.S. currency at the time of his arrest.

Charges

Two counts of attempted murder of a police officer in the first degree (felony)

Burglary in the second degree with a deadly weapon (felony)

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a forged instrument in the first degree (felony)

Hartley was also charged with burglary in the second degree (felony) and two counts of felony criminal mischief in connection with the home invasion.

He was arraigned in the Town of Catskill Court and remanded back to the Greene County Jail without bail pending further court appearances.