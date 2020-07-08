Greene County food distribution event set for Thursday morning

CAIRO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A mass food distribution event is planned for residents of Greene County communities on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. The event takes place at Cairo Durham High School on State Route 145.
As Greene County faces layoffs and furloughs due to coronavirus, many are experiencing food insecurity. The event represents an effort to give supplemental and emergency food support to those who are struggling. All in need are welcome, and no registration is necessary.
Food from the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York will be pre-packaged and given out in a drive-thru line. Event organizers are asking people not to show up before 9:30 a.m.
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany and the Regional Food Bank are teaming up to back the event, their first-ever distribution in Cairo. Together, the two groups have delivered over 800,000 pounds—or 400 tons—of food to over 30,000 people so far in 2020.
