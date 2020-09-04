Greene County deputies looking for armed robbery suspect

NEW BALTIMORE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an armed robbery suspect.
Police said 47-year-old Lance Treadwell, of Troy, was involved in the robbery of the Xtramart in New Baltimore around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.
He is wanted on charges of Robbery in the First Degree, Criminal Use of a Firearm in the First Degree and Petit Larceny. He also has an active parole warrant.
Police said he is armed and dangerous. If you see him or know of his location, contact your local law enforcement.
