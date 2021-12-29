Greene County couple arrested on burglary charges

ASHLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Greene County couple has been arrested in connection with several burglaries in Ashland. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said Maria Uvino, 30 and James Hartley, 38, both of Ashland were arrested on December 27 and December 29, respectively.

The Sheriff’s Office had alerted the public on December 27 that they were looking for Hartley in connection with a home invasion. Hartley was found around 3 a.m. on December 29.

Police said deputies found tracks leading to a vacant house in Ashland. As they approached, Hartley fired several shots at them through the windows. A perimeter of the house was set up and Hartley surrendered without further incident.

On December 27, police said a homeowner heard someone in his garage trying to enter the kitchen. When he yelled, the suspects ran into a wooded area behind the residence.

A deputy, who was nearby at the time, chased them into the woods and was able to take Uvino into custody. The Sheriff’s Office said the search continued for Hartley who made several threats to shoot officers by phone and on social media.

Charges

Uvino was charged with:

Burglary in the second degree (felony)

Two counts of felony criminal mischief

Possession of stolen property

Hartley was charged with:

Burglary in the second degree (felony)

Two counts of felony criminal mischief

Uvino was arraigned in the Town of Catskill Court and remanded to the Greene County Jail in lieu of $50,000 or $100,000 bond. Hartley was arraigned in the Town of Ashland Court and remanded to the Greene County jail with no bail.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and further charges for Hartley in regards to the incident on December 29 are forthcoming.