Greene County coronavirus update

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)–As of Monday, March 23 Greene County is reporting six positive coronavirus cases located in Windham, Hunter, and Cairo. Greene County Public Health is monitoring people in both precautionary and mandatory quarantine daily.

The six individuals diagnosed have not required hospitalization and are at their homes.

At this time 26 individuals are being self-monitored for possible exposure.

County health officials say due to limited testing capability, the number of positive cases may not fully reflect current illnesses.

For more information from Greene County call 518-635-5165 or visit http://GreeneGovernment.com.

