Greene County coronavirus update

(NEWS10) — Greene County released its daily update on the coronavirus in the county.

As of Thursday, April 16, Greene County has 88 accumulative positive cases. The Greene County Public Health Department is monitoring people in both precautionary and mandatory quarantine daily.

Currently, testing is limited to those with symptoms and positive exposure.

The latest numbers are as follows:

  • Confirmed positive: 88
  • Active positive cases: 48
  • Resolved positive cases: 40
  • Hospitalized cases: 5
  • Residents on Quarantine 124
  • Released from Quarantine: 185

For general information, including testing, call the Greene County Call Center at
518-635-5165 or visit the COVID-19 Response page on the county website.

