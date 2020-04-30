Greater Johnstown School District introduces new alert system

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Greater Johnstown School District has created a new alert system for parents. It is called ParentSquare and replaces the district’s previous alert system.
Parents will receive a text and email on Thursday, April 30, notifying them of the new system and prompting them to download the free app.
Anyone that does not receive a ParentSquare welcome message on April 30, please notify the main office at your child’s school.
During the 2020-2021 school year, ParentSquare will be expanded to encompass other communications from administration officials, principals and teachers.
