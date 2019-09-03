Great Escape to benefit Operation Adopt A Soldier

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Great Escape theme park in Lake George is kicking off its annual Oktoberfest by partnering with Operation Adopt a Soldier.

A fire destroyed the majority of the organization’s Wilton headquarters in August. More than 200 care packages that were ready to be shipped out to service members overseas were lost.

So, each weekend from September 7 through September 22, visitors to the Great Escape are encouraged to donate nonperishable items with a total value of $10 or more.

Those who do will get a daily admission discount of nearly 70 percent.

Items they’re hoping to collect include toothpaste, chips, cookies, prepaid phone cards, journals and more.