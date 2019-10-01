Grant gives active and veteran service members chance at education

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY Empire State has one of the largest populations of military students in the Capital Region. Now, it’s aiming to raise $1 million in its largest grant for active duty and veteran service members and their families.

About 1,300 students who attend the school are either active or veteran service members.

“We’re really trying to fill the gap in all our military line of students with the ability to come back to school and break that barrier and not have funding be an option for them,” said Director of Veteran and Military Education Desiree Drindak.

This is the largest campaign for veterans in the school’s history.

To learn more about the campaign, click here.