STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The GlobalFoundries–Town of Stillwater Foundation has opened 2022 grant applications for organizations in the Stillwater community. The grants are available for organizations seeking to bring educational opportunities and positive change to the health, safety, and welfare of residents.

The Foundation has invested more than $480,000 in organizations in Stillwater since 2011. Organizations previously awarded funding include non-profits, charitable organizations, community arts and theater, community historical sites and events, education, and sports and recreation.

Printed grant applications are available at the Stillwater Town Hall, the Stillwater Free Library, and the Superintendent’s Office at Stillwater Central Schools. The application can also be downloaded from the Stillwater website. The deadline to submit applications is March 15.

GlobalFoundries has provided about $5 million in funding to both the the GF-Town of Stillwater Foundation and the GF-Town of Malta Foundation. These foundations have awarded more than $1.7 million in funding to over 450 organizations in local communities.