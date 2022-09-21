COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Grannies for Peace held a vigil on Wednesday to protest the impact of the Russian invasion on Ukrainian children during the International Day of Peace. Each year, the International Day of Peace is observed around the world on September 21.

Protestors made their voices hear Wednesday afternoon. Members of the Grannies for Peace movement gathered to protest the Russian invasion and asked Russia to end the war.

“Peace is not the absence of tension, it is the presence of justice, and we have much work to do,” Mabel Leon said.

Grannies for Peace is a group of women who gather to bring attention to wars around the world, and the impact it has on innocent victims.