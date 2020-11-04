Grandstand at Saratoga County fairgrounds torn down

All Race Results

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A community in Saratoga County is saying goodbye to a long standing fixture. The Grandstand at the Saratoga County Fairgrounds in Ballston Spa was torn down Tuesday.

The Grandstand has stood in the area since the 1800s. It could hold 1,500 spectators at a time. County organizers made the decision last year to tear it down as it was in need of repairs.

“The board of directors spent numerous hours evaluating what their options were,” Susan Rhodes, Exec. Dir. of the Saratoga County Agricultural Society, said. “They made the unanimous decision to tear this down and build something new. It’s bittersweet, and it’s exciting that we’re moving forward, but at the same time it’s sad.”

The construction for the replacement structure will start with a phased building scheduled next spring.

