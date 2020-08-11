Grandma’s Pies closing because of pandemic impact

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The coronavirus pandemic has claimed another victim.

Grandma’s Pies in Colonie has been forced to close for good after fighting to stay open in 2018.

Grandma’s Pies has been a staple in the community for around 40 years. In 2018, there was concern the pie shop would close until Alex Morales stepped in and put new energy into the business while keeping on staff that would have lost their jobs.

On Tuesday, Morales announced that the pandemic was the final blow, and he will close the restaurant for good.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES