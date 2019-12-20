Grand opening held for Boys & Girls Club of Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A brand new Boys & Girls Club of Schenectady opened up on Thursday.

The state-of-the-art facility has about $13 million behind it.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul dropped in to see the new building located between Mont Pleasant Middle School and Pleasant Valley Elementary.

It includes a 4,000-sq. ft. teen center, a commercial learning kitchen, as well as separate rooms for games and programs.

“People have asked me what my favorite spot is. I have five favorite spots that are all equal,” Exec. Dir. Shane Bargy said. “I love the theater. I love the gymnasium, the terrazzo flooring, which is gonna be here long after us. That teen center is spectacular. I can’t answer that question. It’s like picking a favorite child.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Schenectady serves about 12,000 kids annually in some of the city’s most distressed neighborhoods.