Grand jury indicts man on manslaughter charge for shooting, killing wife while cleaning gun

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Saratoga County grand jury has indicted a man accused of killing his wife while cleaning his gun last November.

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Hagen says Eric Rosenbrock, 35, was indicted on a charge of second-degree manslaughter.

Last year, New York State Police said Rosenbrock was performing maintenance on his legally possessed handgun when a shot was discharged and hit his wife, 34-year-old Ashley Rosenbrock.

Ashley was transported to Saratoga Hospital where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

He is scheduled to be arraigned next week.

