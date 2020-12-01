Grammy nod for Albany Symphony during trying times

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A recording by the Albany Symphony has received a Grammy nomination in the Best Classical Instrumental Solo category alongside the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Boston Symphony.

Music Director, David Alan Miller, is appreciative that people are taking notice of their hard work, especially during a difficult time for the arts.

”It’s been very hard, particularly on our musicians,” Miller said. “There isn’t work, and thus, income the way there is in a normal year.”

Due to the pandemic, the symphony has had to pivot to all-digital performances for their Fall season. Their 70 person orchestra will be widdled down to 15 for their upcoming live stream performance on December 12.

That’s the current plan. However, Miller said, they are prepared for several other scenarios as the recent surge in cases may put Albany into the “Yellow Zone” with added restrictions.

”We’re committed to continuing to do what we do, and we know there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” Executive Director, Anna Kuwabara, said.

She projects the Albany Symphony’s revenue has gone down between 25 and 30 percent since March.

”I would argue that the arts are essential in terms of bringing joy and comfort,” Kuwabara added. ”Once we are through this, we want to make sure all the organizations that everyone loves now will still be here.”

Albany Symphony is now offering a subscription to their “reimagined 2020-21 season” to view their live stream concerts and their pending socially distant performances in the coming year.